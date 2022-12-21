Consumer confidence improves in December, a hopeful sign for the economy

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Consumer confidence improves in December, a hopeful sign for the economy

  • 0
Consumer confidence improves in December, a hopeful sign for the economy

American consumers' confidence in the US economy grew in December as high inflation continued to ease, according to data released Wednesday by the Conference Board.

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

American consumers' confidence in the US economy grew in December as high inflation continued to ease, according to data released Wednesday by the Conference Board.

The business think tank's latest consumer confidence index registered 108.3 this month, a significant jump from the upwardly revised measure of 101.4 in November. Economists were expecting the index to come in at 101, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

It's the highest reading for the index since April 2022.

"The Present Situation and Expectations Indexes improved due to consumers' more favorable view regarding the economy and jobs," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "Inflation expectations retreated in December to their lowest level since September 2021, with recent declines in gas prices a major impetus."

The national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.11 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021.

"You'd have to be hiding under a rock not to see gasoline prices at the pump have plummeted nearly two dollars from the $5 high in June this year," Christopher S. Rupkey, chief economist for FwdBonds said in a statement. "The consumer was more worried about higher prices than they were trying to get a new higher paying job, but now they are becoming more confident with price pressures easing in intensity."

The latest survey showed that while consumers' intentions to spend money on vacations perked up, their plans to buy homes and purchase big-ticket appliances cooled, according to the Conference Board.

In November US home sales declined for the 10th consecutive month, falling by 7.7% from October, according to National Association of Realtors data released Wednesday. Home sales are at their weakest level since May 2020, when the pandemic brought the real estate market -- and much of everything else -- to a standstill.

Consumer confidence, as measured by this and other surveys like the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, has mostly been on a downward trajectory for much of 2022 as the country grappled with the highest rates of inflation seen in four decades.

During 2019, the headline consumer confidence index had an average reading of 128.5.

Despite the barrage of economic headwinds, consumers for much of the year remained relatively resilient and continued to spend thanks in part to a strong labor market, higher levels of savings, and plenty of pent-up demand from the pandemic.

However, those spending patterns appear to be slowing down.

US retail sales fell sharply in November, data released last week by the Commerce Department showed.

-- CNN's Anna Bahney contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you