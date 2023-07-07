City of Marion gives project updates on Olive Garden, Dunkin, Chipotle and more

MARION, Ill. -- The City of Marion gave an update on several projects going on in within the city.
On their Facebook page, the city said the construction of Olive Garden is ahead of schedule. The original opening date in late October might be even sooner than planned.
Along the same road, the new Smoothie King is "getting lots of company," the City of Marion said in the post.
They also said building permits are in for Dunkin Donuts and Chipotle Mexican Grill. These will be south of IL Highway 13 across from O'Charley's and Red Lobster.
Construction is also going for Take 5 Oil Change and Tru Bru Organic Coffee.
In addition to those businesses, Sunny Street Café is in the works they said. This will be on Halfway Road south of Pilot Travel Center.
The City of Marion also said they thank all those who invested in the city.