Chinese property giant Country Garden flags loss of up to $7.6 billion as it nears default

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Hardin, Gallatin, Williamson and Saline County Illinois. Butler,Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, New Madrid, and Mississippi Counties in Missouri, Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Caldwell and Christian Counties in Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 55 in southeast Missouri, Interstate 57 in southern Illinois, and Interstate 24 in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&