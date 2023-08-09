China slips into deflation as consumer prices fall for the first time in more than two years

Hong Kong (CNN) — The Chinese economy has slipped into deflation, with consumer prices falling for the first time in more than two years in another sign of weakening demand.
The consumer price index fell by 0.3% in July from a year ago, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. That’s the first time the index has fallen since February 2021.
Producer prices also dropped by 4.4% in July from a year earlier.
