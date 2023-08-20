 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with the
westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

China cuts key interest rate in bid to revive economic growth

(CNN) — China has cut one of its main benchmark lending rates for the second time this year, in a bid to revive economic growth in the world’s second largest economy.

The People’s Bank of China trimmed on Monday its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 10 basis points from 3.55% to 3.45% and did not change the five-year rate, which stands at 4.20%.

The cut to the one-year benchmark lending rate was expected, but the lack of action on the five-year rate was a surprise to economists.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had anticipated a 15-basis-point cut to the one-year rate, on which most new and outstanding loans are based.

Nearly all of them predicted that the five-year rate, which serves as the mortgage reference rate, would be reduced by at least 15 basis points.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

