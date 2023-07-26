 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Weather Alert

CEO of UK bank resigns after leaking financial details of Brexiteer Nigel Farage to BBC News

  • 0

London (CNN) — The CEO of one of the biggest banks in the United Kingdom has resigned after admitting she leaked details of Brexit campaigner and political commentator Nigel Farage’s finances to BBC News.

Alison Rose, boss of NatWest, said in a statement late Tuesday: “I made a serious error of judgment in discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank.”

Last month, Nigel Farage, now a TV host for GB News known for his Brexit campaigning and friendship with Donald Trump, revealed he had been dropped as a customer by a major UK bank. The lender was later revealed in UK media to be Coutts, a bank for the rich owned by NatWest. Mr Farage said he believed the decision to close his Coutts account was due to his political views.

The BBC then reported that it had been told by a senior source at the bank that Farage’s accounts had been closed for commercial reasons. Farage subsequently obtained a copy of the bank’s report into why his accounts were closed, which appeared to confirm that his political views had played a role in the decision.

On Tuesday night, Alison Rose confirmed she had been the source for the BBC report and apologized. She said: “Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him and I have written to him today.”

Alison Rose will be replaced by Paul Thwaite, the current CEO of NatWest’s commercial and institutional business, as the bank searches for a permanent replacement. The UK government holds a stake of around 39% in NatWest.

