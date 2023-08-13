 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken Counties. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger,
Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry,
Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
southern Illinois and southeast Missouri this evening, then
into parts of western Kentucky later tonight. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

CBS News Chief Neeraj Khemlani is stepping down from his role

  • Updated
(CNN) — CBS News President and co-head Neeraj Khemlani, who has led the Tiffany Network’s news division and local TV stations for a little more than two years, abruptly announced Sunday that he would step down from his role.

“I have some news to share today, and I don’t want to bury the lede,” read a memo from Khemlani to staffers. “After an exhilarating run, and before the next season starts, I’ve decided to step back from my current role and start a new exciting chapter.”

Khemlani said he had signed a “multi-year, multi-platform first look deal with CBS to develop content” for the network, including “documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster.”

It’s unclear who will replace Khemlani, though Wendy McMahon, who shared his title as president and co-head of CBS News and TV stations, is seen as a possible successor.

George Cheeks, chief executive of CBS, praised Khemlani in a separate memo to staff and said that he would update them “soon” with “information about the new leadership and structure for the division.”

The lack of a new network chief or interim leadership team announcement in the wake of Khemlani’s exit Sunday pointed to the sudden nature of the decision.

The CBS News president oversees iconic news programs, such as “60 Minutes,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “Face the Nation,” and the “Evening News.”

While CBS News dominates much of its competition on Sundays, the network has not been able to climb out of third place against NBC and ABC with its daily programs, though it improved its standing in the ratings under Khemlani.

During his tenure, Khemlani bolstered CBS News’ reporting ranks, luring prominent journalists such as Robert Costa and Cecilia Vega to the outlet. While Khemlani was able to poach prominent reporting names to the network, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The CBS News chief was the subject of a human resources probe earlier this year.

Khemlani is the third network news chief to exit in 2023. Chris Licht was fired from CNN earlier this year after a rocky run and Noah Oppenheim exited NBC News in January.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

