 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight
through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally
higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential
rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to
additional flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Carvana stock surges 40% after it reaches a massive debt reduction deal

  • Updated
  • 0
Carvana stock surges 40% after it reaches a massive debt reduction deal

A Carvana car vending machine in Denver.

 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Shares of Carvana, the online used-car seller known for its tall, glass car-vending machines, closed the trading day on Wednesday up by more than 40% after the company reached a debt restructuring agreement.

The Phoenix-based company will reduce its outstanding debt by more than $1.2 billion, according to a release. Specifically, the agreement made with noteholders means it’s eliminating more than 80% of Carvana’s 2025 and 2027 “unsecured note maturities and lower required cash interest expense by over $430 million per year for the next two years,” it said.

Carvana has been struggling financially in recent months because of declining used car prices. A relatively new player in the used car field, it has lost money most quarters since it went public in 2017 as it aimed for sales growth rather than short-term profitability.

“The strong performance of our business in 2023 presented an opportunity for an impactful and win-win transaction for Carvana and its senior unsecured noteholders,” said Mark Jenkins, Carvana’s chief financial officer, in a statement.

“This transaction significantly increases our financial flexibility by reducing our total debt, extending maturities, and lowering near-term cash interest expense as we continue to execute our plan of driving significant profitability and returning to growth,” he said.

Carvana launched 10 years ago with a plan to disrupt the used car market, offering both online car shopping and trade-ins as well as distinctive car vending machines.

The company also announced quarterly earnings, with revenue beating expectations. However, it sold fewer cars than forecast. Carvana (CVNA) shares are up now a whopping 1,000% for the year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you