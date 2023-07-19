Carvana stock surges 30% after it reaches a massive debt reduction deal

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC FLASH FLOOD EVENT CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION...

Unprecedented flooding continues across portions of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois early this morning, with some
locations setting one day records. Many locations have seen 5 to
10 inches of rain. Many roads are closed. In fact there are too
many to mention. This does include portions of Interstate 69 and
57. Law enforcement and Emergency Management recommends avoiding
travel if possible.

The heaviest of the rain appears to be shifting to the south. But
there is additional shower and thunderstorm activity over eastern
Missouri moving toward the region.

Please share. If you do not need to be out, stay home. Do NOT
drive across a water covered road. Numerous roads are impassable.
A few are washed out especially across Graves County Kentucky.
Homes and businesses are flooded in some areas in west Kentucky.
Flash Flood Warnings and Emergencies remain in effect.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Carvana stock surges 30% after it reaches a massive debt reduction deal

  • 0

New York (CNN) — Shares of Carvana, the online used-car seller known for its tall, glass car-vending machines, surged by more than 30% in early trading Wednesday after the company reached a debt restructuring agreement.

The Phoenix-based company will reduce its outstanding debt by more than $1.2 billion, according to a release. Specifically, the agreement made with noteholders means it’s eliminating more than 80% of Carvana’s 2025 and 2027 “unsecured note maturities and lower required cash interest expense by over $430 million per year for the next two years,” it said.

Carvana has been struggling financially in recent months because of declining used car prices. A relatively new player in the used car field, it has lost money most quarters since it went public in 2017 as it aimed for sales growth rather than short-term profitability.

“The strong performance of our business in 2023 presented an opportunity for an impactful and win-win transaction for Carvana and its senior unsecured noteholders,” said Mark Jenkins, Carvana’s chief financial officer, in a statement.

“This transaction significantly increases our financial flexibility by reducing our total debt, extending maturities, and lowering near-term cash interest expense as we continue to execute our plan of driving significant profitability and returning to growth,” he said.

Carvana launched 10 years ago with a plan to disrupt the used car market, offering both online car shopping and trade-ins as well as distinctive car vending machines.

The company also announced quarterly earnings, with revenue beating expectations. However, it sold fewer cars than forecast. Carvana (CVNA) shares are up now a whopping 1,000% for the year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.