Boil water order in place for Carterville water customers until further notice

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A boil water order is in effect for customers in the City of Carterville on Thursday.
This order was issued after a main break which occurred in the city to a main water line in the late evening hours on Wednesday.
The boil water order is in effect until further notice.
During a boil order, health officials say you should use bottled water or boil your tap water at a rolling boil for five minutes.
Crews were out overnight fixing the break in the water line.
We will keep you updated as more information is available.