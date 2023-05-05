Boil Water Order for All Buncombe Public Water District Customers

MAKANDA, Ill. -- A boil water order has been issued for all customers in the Buncombe Public Water District.
This was issued out at 1:47 p.m. on Friday and is effective immediately.
The Buncombe Public Water District relays that water used for drinking and cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.
The order is in effect until further notice.
If you have any questions, you can reach out to the district office at 618-549-0432 or by email at buncombepublicwaterdistrict@yahoo.com.