Boil water lifted for Carterville water customers

  • Updated
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- UPDATE: July 15th 11 a.m. - The boil water order has been lifted.

ORIGINAL: July 13th - A boil water order is in effect for customers in the City of Carterville on Thursday.

This order was issued after a main break which occurred in the city to a main water line in the late evening hours on Wednesday.

The boil water order is in effect until further notice.

During a boil order, health officials say you should use bottled water or boil your tap water at a rolling boil for five minutes.

Crews were out overnight fixing the break in the water line.

We will keep you updated as more information is available.

