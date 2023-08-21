 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ from the top of the US box office

  • Updated
  • 0

New York (CNN) — The reign of “Barbie” is over. At least at the box office, anyway.

For the first time since its July 21 release, the Greta Gerwig-directed film wasn’t the country’s top-grossing film for the weekend. Instead, DC’s superhero film “Blue Beetle” took its place and grossed an estimated $25.4 million, while “Barbie” slipped to second and brought in $21.5 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

“Oppenheimer,” which was also released the same weekend as “Barbie,” fell to third place and made $10.6 million, bringing its total US haul to $285 million.

So far, “Barbie” has made $567 million at the US box office. The film ends its place on top smashing several records.

Last week, it became Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release, beating the former title holder, the 2008 film “The Dark Knight.” It’s also still on track to surpass Universal Picture’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” as the biggest domestic release of the year. That movie has made $574.2 million at the US box office since its April 5 release.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced last week that “Barbie” had also crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally, after hitting the $1 billion milestone less than three weeks ago — a feat achieved only by about 50 films in history, adjusted for inflation, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, previously told CNN. It also placed Gerwig as the highest-grossing woman movie director in history.

Both “Blue Beetle” and “Barbie” are distributed by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

