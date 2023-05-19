Big Muddy Hogs to reopen on Sunday, co-owner fighting cancer diagnosis

HURST, Ill. (WSIL) -- Big Muddy Hogs announced they are reopening after they were alerted to close their doors last week due to back taxes.
The announcement came out on their Facebook page on Thursday.
"Big Muddy Hogs will reopen Sunday!!!" the post said.
🙏Big Muddy Hogs will reopen Sunday!!!
Out of the blue we received a phone call from the Illinois Department of Revenue and now they are allowing us to reopen the store!!! They’re giving us a little more time to pay off our old tax bill instead of just closing us down until we do.🤯🥳😮💨
We also received a phone call from Senator Dale Fowlers office checking to see if we got our situation resolved. Thank you so much, I really appreciate your concern and that you care so deeply about Southern Illinois small businesses.
I want to thank everyone that has reached out to their representative to share their dissatisfaction about how this whole situation has been handled. You spoke up and it appears that someone was listening.
Update on Tinas situation, the doctor has put her on a drug called Lupron. They said they want to see if this drug will shrink the cancer cells and stop them from growing. Now she has to go back so they can take another biopsy sample to see if it is doing any good. They also put her on Provera to try to stop the cramps and discomfort she has been having.
She is feeling a little bit better mentally and physically but it is still very difficult for her.
We will still have days that we will be closed so we can go to her doctors appointments but I will always post them well in advance to let everyone know.
I definitely want to thank everyone that’s supported us and also everyone that has purchased a hog. Because of your support and all the whole hog sales we have knocked down a significant amount of that old tax bill.
I want to apologize for any inconvenience our closing has had on our customers and I hope to see you all really soon. Running a small business is challenging and there are always gonna be ups and downs. We’re more determined now than ever before and we refuse to ever give up.
We’re certainly not out of the woods yet, but because of this amazing community, we now have a fighting chance.
We will open the store at 10am this Sunday May 21st on Farmers Market Day.
I love this farm and I love my community.
Thank you for shopping local!❤️🛒😊
The establishment was notified their doors were closed last week.
Tina Benz, co-owner of Big Muddy Hogs in Hurst, Illinois, got the unpleasant surprise on a Thursday morning when went to open the store.
"We had a sign that said we were closed because of back taxes which we were paying on them," Benz said. "It just wasn't fast enough for them."
Benz also got a phone call from her doctor that would change her life: she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer.
"I've got children, I've got grandbabies, a great grandbaby on the way, my other half," Benz said. "I was just scared."
Since then, the doctor has given her a couple of drugs to hopefully help shrink the cancer cells and also help with discomfort.
The owners thank the community for their support, both for her personal situation and for their store.
They also apologize for any inconvenience on how the store closing has affected their customers.
They will reopen the store on Sunday, May 21st at 10 a.m.