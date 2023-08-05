 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Berkshire Hathaway swings to a profit, boosted by massive investment gains

New York (CNN) — Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported a jump in earnings in the second quarter of 2023, recovering from large investment losses a year ago, when the bear market flummoxed even the most successful investors like Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett.

Operating earnings totaled $10 billion in the second quarter, a 6.6% gain from the same period last year. Insurance underwriting and higher investment income helped boost Berkshire’s operating profits.

The company posted net income of $35.9 billion after a loss of $43.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Berkshire posed $25.9 billion in investment gains last quarter, marking a significant turnaround from a year earlier, when its investments lost $53 billion in the second quarter alone.

Berkshire’s insurance underwriting business crossed the billion-dollar threshold, with earnings of $1.25 billion, up from $715 million in the second quarter of 2022. Insurance investment income increased to $2.3 billion from $1.9 billion this time last year.

Berkshire-owned Geico, one of the largest insurance companies in the United States, is faring better than it did last year, posting an underwriting profit of $514 million in this year’s second quarter. This is a modest decrease from $703 million in the first quarter but a sharp gain from last year’s second-quarter loss of $487 million.

Comparatively, the insurance company has had a pretax underwriting profit of about $1.2 billion so far this year, helping to buoy Berkshire (BRKA)’s earnings. Berkshire (BRKA) attributed these insurance earnings to higher average auto policy premiums, a decline in advertising costs, as well as reductions in claims estimates.

However, Berkshire’s energy and freight railroad companies, BHE and BNSF, had a decrease in earnings compared to the same period last year.

Berkshire ended the quarter with a near record-high $147.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $130.6 billion in the first quarter and $105.4 billion for the year-earlier period.

Berkshire’s stock repurchases totaled $1.4 billion, compared with $4.4 billion in the first quarter.

