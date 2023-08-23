 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

‘Barbie’ is about to become America’s highest-grossing movie of 2023

  • 0

New York (CNN) — “Barbie” is now within striking distance of becoming the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office this year, taking the crown away from “Super Mario Bros.”

According to studio estimates, “Barbie” has made $569.3 million at the American box office as of Tuesday, edging closer the Mario’s domestic haul of $574.2 million.

It’s likely that “Barbie,” based on the iconic doll, will officially snatch the title from the video game adaptation, “Super Mario Bros.” on Wednesday, when Tuesday’s box office results are released.

“Barbie’s” run to the top will be faster than “Mario’s.” Deadline notes that “Barbie” will likely reach the record-breaking title in only 34 days since its release, while it took Mario, Luigi and the gang 138 days to cross the $574.2 million benchmark in the United States.

Since premiering July 21, “Barbie” has broken numerous records. The film made $155 million domestically in its opening weekend, making it the largest opening weekend of the year and the biggest-ever debut for a female director. In the weeks to follow, it also was crowned Warner Bros. Discovery’s highest-grossing domestic release, beating the former title holder, the 2008 blockbuster, “The Dark Knight.”

Last week, “Barbie” had also crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally, after hitting the $1 billion milestone less than three weeks ago — a feat achieved only by about 50 films in history, adjusted for inflation, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, previously told CNN. It also placed director Greta Gerwig as the highest-grossing woman movie director in history.

The movie’s reign of sitting at the top of the box office came to an end last weekend, when “Blue Beetle” unseated “Barbie.” The newest DC superhero film grossed an estimated $25.4 million, while “Barbie” slipped to second, bringing in $21.5 million, according to studio estimates.

“Barbie” and “Blue Beetle” are distributed by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

