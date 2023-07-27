 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

‘Barbenheimer’ is stimulating the economy

New York (CNN Business) — “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have been such blockbuster movies that their impact appears to be showing up in economic statistics.

Bank of America cardholders increased their non-gasoline spending by 1.9% year over year during the week ending July 22, the bank said Thursday.

While spending in many categories fell — including online electronics, home improvement, furniture and lodging — one area is surging: entertainment.

Bank of America cardholders spent 13.2% more on entertainment than a year ago, easily the most out of any category tracked. That is a significant acceleration from the week of July 15, when entertainment spending was up 4.9%.

Earlier in July, entertainment spending was flat to down compared with the year before, according to Bank of America.

In a research report, Bank of America said the increase in spending on entertainment, as well as at clothing stores, was “likely partially driven by the release of the much-anticipated movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer.”

“Barbie” dominated the box office in its debut weekend, raking in $155 million at the domestic box office. The film, distributed by CNN owner Warner Bros. Discovery, was the biggest-ever debut for a female director.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” brought in another $80.5 million.

The combined debut, dubbed “Barbenheimer,” was the fourth-highest grossing industry weekend of all time in North America, totaling $302 million.

The blockbuster results show how consumers are still spending aggressively in some areas — even as they pull back on goods and elsewhere.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was even asked on Wednesday about how demand for “Barbie” and Taylor Swift concerts is impacting the broader economy.

Powell said the “overall resilience” of the economy, coupled with cooling inflation and rebounding consumer confidence, is a “good thing.”

However, the Fed chair acknowledged that if the economy heats up too much, it could prove problematic for the central bank.

“At the margin, stronger growth could lead, over time, to higher inflation and that would require an appropriate response for monetary policy,” Powell said. “So we’ll be watching that carefully and seeing how it evolves over time.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.