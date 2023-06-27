Bank of America CEO: Inflation could hit Fed’s 2% target by 2025

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Bank of America CEO: Inflation could hit Fed’s 2% target by 2025

  • 0

New York (CNN) — US inflation could hit the Federal Reserve’s 2% target in 2025, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CNN in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

“We think it will take [Fed officials] all of this year and all of next year and into 2025 before they get inflation in line with their long term target,” Moynihan told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning.”

The Fed is currently projecting an inflation rate of 2.1% that year, down from the current level of 4.4%.

Already, consumers are cutting back on spending to a level that is consistent with 2% inflation, Moynihan said, citing Bank of America customer data.

That’s both “good and bad,” he added. “Good in that’s what the Fed needs to see inflation under control. Not so good because it does mean we have a higher probability of a mild recession coming true.”

Moynihan said he thinks the Fed could raise rates “a couple more times this year” to get inflation closer to its target. He also predicts the Fed will then hold rates steady until May of next year before cutting. That’s in line with traders’ forecasts, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. But around a fifth of traders think a rate cut could come in March 2024.

The mild recession, Moynihan said, would likely come “the first part of next year” and not the latter part of this year, which he previously predicted.

He also said he believes the unemployment rate likely won’t exceed 5%. During the pandemic-induced recession, the unemployment rate peaked at 14.7% in April 2020. But by July 2022 it had returned to its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%. Last month’s jobs report showed the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, despite impressive job gains.

However, Moynihan said that even consumers who keep their jobs will be impacted by the downturn due to credit tightening, because when economic conditions worsen banks become more selective about who they loan money to. Borrowers deemed riskier could be denied a loan or charged a much higher interest rate compared to when the economy is in an expansion period.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.