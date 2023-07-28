 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ this evening to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bank failure: Kansas Heartland Tri-State Bank closed by FDIC

  • 0
Bank failure: Kansas Heartland Tri-State Bank closed by FDIC

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on March 13. Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, Kansas, failed on July 27, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation taking control.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, Kansas, failed on Friday, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation taking control.

The FDIC agreed to assume all the deposits of Heartland Tri-State Bank to protect customers, entering a purchase and assumption agreement with Dream First Bank of Syracuse, Kansas.

That means the four branches of Heartland Tri-State Bank will reopen as branches of Dream First Bank on Monday.

The recent closures of First Republic, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this year have shaken up the banking industry, prompting lawmakers to introduce new legislation to protect customer deposits and stabilize the financial system.

Heartland Tri-State Bank is the first bank to fall since First Republic, the nation’s second-largest bank failure ever, in early May.

The FDIC said bank customers can access their money by writing checks or using ATM or debit cards. They also won’t have to change their banking, as they will automatically become customers of Dream First Bank.

Heartland Tri-State Bank had approximately $139 million in total assets and $130 million in total deposits, the FDIC said. Dream First Bank also agreed to buy “essentially all” of Heartland Tri-State’s failed assets.

Loan customers should also be largely unaffected, the FDIC said, because the FDIC and Dream First Bank are entering an agreement to share in the losses and potential recoveries on the loans.

“You should continue to make payments, including escrow payments, as usual; the terms of your loan will not change,” the FDIC said.

The-CNN-Wire

