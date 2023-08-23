 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

At least 17 killed as under construction bridge collapses in northeast India

  • Updated
New Delhi (CNN) — More than a dozen workers have been killed after a bridge under construction collapsed in northeast India Wednesday, the latest in a string of infrastructure failures that have resulted in multiple deaths in the country.

The collapse of the bridge in the town of Sairang, Mizoram state, killed at least 17 people and injured several others, according to its chief minister, Zoramthanga, who goes by one name.

Video and photos posted by Zoramthanga to Twitter, now known as X, show the broken structure laying on the ground, with a thick plume of dust and smoke billowing in the air.

“Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy,” he wrote. “I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS economic grouping summit, also offered his condolences to those killed in the incident.

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram,” Modi wrote on X, offering a sum of nearly $2,500 to the next of kin of those killed and $600 to the injured workers.

Mizoram is a hilly, mountainous state near India’s border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Its villages and towns rely on a network of unsurfaced roads and single lane tracks, highways and bridges, for connectivity.

Tuesday’s collapse isn’t the first in recent months to make headlines in India, a country that has been rapidly transforming its infrastructure and spending millions to upgrade its transport network.

In June, a four-lane concrete bridge that was being built across the River Ganges in the eastern state of Bihar collapsed for the second time in just over a year, raising questions about the quality of its construction.

Last October, a recently repaired suspension bridge gave way in the town of Morbi in Gujarat, killing 135 people.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.