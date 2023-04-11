April 11th is National Pet Day - What you need to know

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- April 11 is a special day where we celebrate our furry friends.
National Pet Day is a day dedicated to those pets who may not get the attention they deserve.
The National Day Calendar said this is a day that encourages helping out orphaned pet companions, helping improve their health and enhance their opportunities for adoption.
Pets are known to help relieve stress and worry for their owners.
It's also encouraged to run down a checklist with your pets to ensure everything is updated and sorted.
- Go through the toys of your forever pals and discard any unwanted or unsafe items.
- Make sure wires, cords, and other unsecured items are tucked away and away from your pets to keep them safe.
- Check their vaccinations and schedule checkups.
- Check collars to ensure current information is displayed.
This is a good time to also check in with pet shelters by seeing if they need help and supplies, and ask about fostering or adopting a pet.
Happy National Pet day!