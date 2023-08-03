 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Apple’s sales fall for the third consecutive quarter

Apple phones are seen here on display in an Apple store on May 4 in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — Apple said Thursday that its revenue slipped 1% to $81.8 billion for its quarter ending July 1, marking the third consecutive year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue for the world’s most valuable company.

There were some bright spots, however. The company said its services revenue reached a new all-time high of $21.1 billion. The services business — which includes Apple Music and Apple TV+ — is an increasingly important revenue driver for Apple.

iPhone revenue came in at $39.7 billion for the quarter, marking an approximately 2% year-over-year decline. Mac revenue was $6.8 billion for the quarter, a 7% drop, and iPad revenue was down nearly 20%.

Shares of Apple ticked down by more than 1% in after-hours trading Thursday.

In a statement accompanying the earnings results, CEO Tim Cook touted the rosy services figure.

“We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,” Cook said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The-CNN-Wire

