Anglo-French deal could create Europe’s biggest lithium producer

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Anglo-French deal could create Europe’s biggest lithium producer

Hong Kong (CNN) — A French minerals company is buying a British startup in a tie-up that could produce enough lithium carbonate to power 500,000 electric vehicles a year.

Imerys, a Paris-based industrial supplier, announced Thursday it had acquired 80% of British Lithium, a small private company that’s found a way to extract lithium from the ground in Cornwall, in the southwest of England.

The companies will form a joint venture to develop a mine that they estimate will ultimately churn out enough lithium to produce 20,000 tons of lithium carbonate a year, which could be used in batteries for half a million electric cars, Imerys said in a statement.

That rate of production is expected to be reached “by the end of the decade, meeting roughly two-thirds of Britain’s estimated battery demand by 2030,” the firm said.

That year is important as Britain is set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030, forcing manufacturers to switch to electric vehicles. A ban on hybrids is slated to start from 2035.

The combination of the new facility and an existing one in France “would make Imerys the largest integrated lithium producer in Europe, representing more than 20% of the announced European lithium output by 2030,” the company said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But the project is expected to cost more than 660 million euros ($720.5 million) in investment, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move is timely for another reason: Next year, tougher “rules of origin” requirements for businesses will take effect under a post-Brexit trade deal.

They will require that 45% of the value of electric vehicles traded between Britain and the European Union are sourced from one of the two regions in order to avoid costly tariffs.

Last month, Stellantis, which owns brands such as Peugeot and Fiat, warned that UK car factories — and thousands of jobs — were at risk if the government did not renegotiate terms of the Brexit trade agreement.

The new mine could also help alleviate fears about the future of auto manufacturing in Britain, exacerbated by the collapse of homegrown battery startup Britishvolt. Industry experts have said there is an urgent need to attract more battery manufacturers to the country.

Once the new facility is up and running, it will likely also provide a big economic boost to Cornwall, the coastal English county that was a global mining center until the late 19th century.

In recent years, local officials have pushed to revive old mining sites that shuttered in the face of global competition. The area remains rich in natural resources, including tin, which is crucial for the making of electronics.

The deposit of lithium being developed there is set to be the largest in the country, according to Imerys.

