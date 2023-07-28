 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Americans continue to feel better about inflation and the economy

Washington, DC (CNN) — US consumers have been feeling a whole lot better this summer as inflation has continued to slow.

Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan rose 11% in July from the prior month, reaching its highest level since October 2021, according to a final reading of the month’s data. That’s a huge improvement from June 2022, when consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level on record and inflation reached a four-decade high of 9.1%.

Americans’ expectations for inflation rates in the year ahead inched up to a 3.4% rate, “well below the high point of 5.4% from April 2022 but above the 2.3%-3.0% range seen in the two years prior to the pandemic,” according to a release.

“Overall, the sharp rise in sentiment was largely attributable to the continued slowdown in inflation, along with stability in labor markets,” said the University of Michigan’s Director of Surveys, Joannu Hsu, in a release. “However, sentiment for lower-income consumers fell.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

