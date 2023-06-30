 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Americans are growing optimistic about inflation

Washington, DC (CNN) — With inflation continuing to slow, US consumers are taking notice — and they’re feeling a little more optimistic.

Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan improved in June, according to a final reading, up 9% from May. That was largely due to inflation’s steady retreat in recent months and consumers feeling more cheery about the economy’s future.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that the Personal Consumer Expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.8% in May from a year earlier, down from April’s 4.3% annual rise.

Meanwhile, consumers’ economic outlook for the year ahead jumped 28% over last month.

“Overall, this striking upswing reflects a recovery in attitudes generated by the early-month resolution of the debt ceiling crisis, along with more positive feelings over softening inflation,” said Joanne Hsu, director of the university’s Surveys of Consumers, in a release Friday.

Consumers’ expectation for inflation in the year ahead also receded, falling to 3.3% in June from 4.2% in May. The optimism reflected in the survey means US consumers have faith that inflation will eventually slow to a sustainable level, which the Fed defines as 2% inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

