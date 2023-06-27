 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Americans are feeling far more confident about the economy

Americans are feeling far more confident about the economy. Pictured is a shopper at Brickell City Centre in Miami, on June 14.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — Americans are feeling fairly bullish about the United States’ economic prospects: A key measurement of consumer confidence just jumped to its highest level since January 2022.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index was 109.7 in June, rising from 102.5 the month before, according to a report released Tuesday.

The latest survey from the business research and membership organization continued to show that consumers retained a far sunnier outlook about the present than what could come in the months ahead. Both the present situations index and the expectations index rose from May; however, the latter remains at a level that flashes a recession warning signal, the Conference Board noted.

“Greater confidence was most evident among consumers under age 35, and consumers earning incomes over $35,000,” Dana Peterson, chief economic at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “Nonetheless, the expectations gauge continued to signal consumers anticipating a recession at some point over the next 6 to 12 months.”

However, Tuesday’s report also showed a decline in the number of consumers who are expecting a recession.

Still, consumers indicated their plans to purchase homes and cars have slowed, and they’re pulling back more on vacation plans, including travel domestically.

“This is an important indicator of desires to spend on services ahead, which may be a signal that post-pandemic ‘revenge spending’ on travel may have peaked and is likely to slow over the rest of this year,” Peterson said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

