Ameren warns customers: energy bills could go up this year

(WSIL)---Ameren Illinois wants their customers to be prepared.
Natural gas prices have hit a 13 year high and are now up 75% per therm.
"Nationally, really globally, a spike in the cost in natural gas, really all fuels for that matter, and it's really a result of the improving economy. So demand is up, so we've seen a tightening supply," said Ameren Illinois Communications Director, Tucker Kennedy.
How much your energy bill costs comes down to two factors: usage and temperature.
If temperatures are moderate this winter, and you use about the same amount of energy as normal, there could be a 30% difference in your bill this year.
"It comes down to being as energy efficient as possible," said Kennedy.
Pass One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning Service Manager, Ryan Williams, said there are many ways you can keep bills low this winter, including using a digital thermostat as it's more accurate.
He also recommended changing filters regularly to prevent your system from overworking.
Williams added that a popular old wives tale could actually make your energy bill higher.
"Turning your thermostat down when you leave the house. If you turn your thermostat down more than one degree when you leave, even if it's only going to be for a couple of hours, you will actually consume more energy to raise that temperature back up to the temperature that you like," said Williams.
So if you keep your systems well maintained, keep your windows shut, and make sure cold air isn't creeping in--the best advice is simple.
"The most efficient way for your thermostat and your system to run, is to set your temperature, and leave it there," said Williams.
If you have difficulty with your energy bills, Ameren has programs that can help.