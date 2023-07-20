 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional thunderstorms may move over the area this morning
and afternoon. Any rainfall of significance may lead to
renewed flooding in locations that experienced torrential
rainfall this week and where the ground is already saturated.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Amazon will let you to pay with a wave of your hand at all Whole Foods stores

New York (CNN) — Amazon will let customers at all of its Whole Foods stores pay with a simple wave of their hand.

The company announced Thursday that it is bringing its Amazon One palm recognition system to all of its more than 500 Whole Foods stores by the end of the year.

Amazon rolled out the technology in 2020, and it’s currently available at more than 200 Whole Foods stores. Panera Bread, Hudson airport stores, and sports stadiums such as Coors Field in Colorado also offer the technology.

Whole Foods customers who choose to use Amazon One will no longer need their wallet or a phone to pay — they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device.

To use the service, customers will give Whole Foods their credit or debit card information to link their palm print.

Some privacy experts have raised concerns about Amazon One and sharing biometric data.

In 2021, three US senators wrote to Amazon questioning the company about the technology, including how the tech giant could use consumer data for advertising and tracking and customer privacy more broadly.

“Amazon’s expansion of biometric data collection through Amazon One raises serious questions about Amazon’s plans for this data and its respect for user privacy,” the senators wrote.

Amazon says customer palm data is safeguarded in its Amazon Web Services cloud and it does not share palm data with third parties.

