Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Amazon’s stock surges as Q2 earnings show profit and sales jump

  • Updated
New York (CNN) — Amazon (AMZN)’s sales boomed on strong demand in the second quarter for its wide range of products, from fast delivery for Prime deals to ads, fueling a massive jump in profit from a year ago.

Sales grew 11% to $134.4 billion. That’s an increase from $121.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The number exceeded analyst predictions of $131.4 billion revenue.

The stock surged nearly 10% in after-hours trading. Amazon’s stock has risen 52% year to date, one of a handful of tech stocks that has helped power the market higher this year.

The company’s profit jumped sharply compared to this quarter last year. Its net income was $6.7 billion in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $2 billion in second quarter of 2022. It soared past Refinitiv analyst predictions of $3.592 billion in earnings.

Investors were closely watching customer spending in both the cloud and retail markets.

On the retail side, CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that the company was able to save both time and cost on delivery.

In addition, Amazon Web Services has long been a cash cow for the company. Last quarter, that segment’s sales rose 16% after a period of slowed growth as cloud users worried about the economy’s health. This quarter’s AWS sales increased 12%, a small slowdown.

In the statement, Jassy said “a slew of generative AI releases” has allowed its cloud business to remain a leader, competing with the likes of Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT). Jassy also added that AWS growth has “stabilized.”

Though a big bet on AI hasn’t translated into faster gains for AWS yet, the tech giant is optimistic about its future, experimenting with the e-commerce shopping experience as well. It’s working to use AI to sum up customer feedback about products on the site.

Jassy added there is continued “strong demand” for Amazon’s advertising services. Its ad business jumped 22% to $10.7 billion.

“We continued lowering our cost to serve in our fulfillment network, while also providing Prime customers with the fastest delivery speeds we’ve ever recorded,” Jassy said in the statement.

Amazon said it expects its third-quarter sales to grow between 9% and 13% compared to the previous year’s quarter.

