Amazon is inundated with shoppers desperately trying to cool off

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
516 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
PERRY                 SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE,
GOLCONDA, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH,
PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash
flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early
morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected
across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain.
Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may
result in significant life threatening flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience
significant life threatening flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as
locally 10 inches of rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if
flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways.

&&

Amazon is inundated with shoppers desperately trying to cool off

  • 0

New York (CNN) — Consumers are snapping up air conditioners, ice makers, pool floats and other goods to help them cool down in response to a brutal heat wave in the United States.

On Amazon, sales of air conditioners increased 248% during the 30 days ending July 14, according to data from Jungle Scout, a data and analytics platform for Amazon sellers. Sales for fans grew 60%.

Searches on Amazon for “single room AC units” and “portable misting fans” also spiked triple digits during the period, according to Jungle Scout.

On Wednesday morning, a sun shade for car windshields was listed as the best-selling product on Amazon’s automotive page.

Lightweight and cooling bed sheets were the best sellers for Amazon’s home and kitchen department, and a hammock pool float topped the charts on Amazon’s toys and games page.

It’s the latest example of how climate change and extreme weather patterns have impacted consumer purchases.

Last month, sales of air purifier units increased by 96% compared to June of last year amid some of the worst air quality levels on record on the East Coast, according to data from Circana.

Canadian wildfires smothered large swaths of the United States. In the Northeast, where the wildfire smoke was worst, air purifier sales jumped 119% in June.

Hotter summers also are increasing the financial burden on families.

The cost of home energy bills this summer will increase by 11.7% to an average of $578, up from $517 last summer, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

In the region including Texas and Louisiana — where some cities are having their hottest summer on record — the tab is projected to rise to $706, up 10% from last year.

The association is calling on Congress to provide an additional $3 billion for cooling assistance this summer, which would help about six million households, and it is asking utilities to voluntarily suspend shutoffs this summer for those behind on their bills.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Tami Luhby contributed to this article.

Tags

Recommended for you