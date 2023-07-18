Amazon and Apple fined $218 million by Spain antitrust watchdog

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the
watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a
secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning.
Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain.
There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5
inches.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor
of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT...

Strong thunderstorms were moving toward southeast Missouri as of
1020 AM this morning. The storms will enter southeast Missouri
between 1115 AM and 1145 AM, with some of the storms possibly
reaching southwest Illinois as well.

The storms are expected to intensify as the activity enters a more
favorable environment for severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind is
the primary concern. Large hail is also possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of southern
Illinois, southeast Missouri and west Kentucky through 4 PM. Stay
tuned for updates.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
510 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HARDIN                JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CRITTENDEN            FULTON                GRAVES
HICKMAN               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON,
SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Amazon and Apple fined $218 million by Spain antitrust watchdog

Spain’s antitrust regulator has imposed fines worth a total of €194.1 million ($218 million) on Amazon and Apple for colluding to restrict competition on the Amazon website in Spain.

The two contracts the companies signed on October 31, 2018, granting Amazon the status of authorized Apple dealer, included anti-competitive clauses that affected the online market for electronic devices in Spain, CNMC, as the watchdog is known, said in a statement Tuesday.

Apple was fined €143.6 million ($161.4 million) and Amazon €50.5 million ($56.7 million). The two companies have two months to appeal the decision.

Spokespeople from Apple and Amazon separately said their respective companies intended to appeal the fines.

“The two companies restricted without justification the number of sellers of Apple products on the Amazon website in Spain,” CNMC said.

More than 90% of the retailers that were using Amazon’s marketplace to sell Apple devices were blocked as a result, it added.

Amazon also restricted the advertising Apple’s competitors were allowed to place on its website when users searched for Apple products, the regulator said.

Following the deal between the two tech giants, the prices of Apple devices sold online rose in Spain, it added.

“We reject the suggestion made by CNMC that Amazon benefits from excluding sellers from its marketplace, as our business model hinges precisely on the success of the companies selling through Amazon,” the Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

She added that Apple device buyers benefited from the deal, and the number of discounts on iPads and iPhones had increased.

Apple said the agreement with Amazon was designed to limit the number of counterfeits sold online. Previously, the company was spending a lot of money and effort to send hundreds of thousands of ‘take-down’ notices to stop the sale of counterfeited devices, it said.

Reuters reported in October on a case in Italy involving the two companies that had similarities to the one brought in Spain. That action initially saw them facing €200 million ($224.8 million) in fines before it was eventually dropped.

