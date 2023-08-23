 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers publicly shares latest package proposed to Writers Guild of America

(CNN) — The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) shared in a news release their latest package of terms proposed to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) as part of strike negotiations.

The proposed package from AMPTP includes an increase in wages, which the studios say is the highest wage increase for WGA in 35 years. Some residual pay would increase, according to the release.

In addition, written material produced by artificial intelligence will not be considered literary material and viewership data would be shared confidentially with the WGA so there is increased data transparency, the release says.

AMPTP included a four-page document that the organization says was given to the WGA as part of negotiations. CNN has reached out to the WGA for comment.

“Our priority is to end the strike so that valued members of the creative community can return to what they do best and to end the hardships that so many people and businesses that service the industry are experiencing,” said Carol Lombardini, president of the AMPTP, in a statement. “We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution.”

Earlier this month, the WGA and AMPTP agreed to resume negotiations for the first time since the writers went on strike.

The current standoff, which started in early May, has already surpassed the bitter 2007-08 strike, which disrupted much of Hollywood. The longest writers’ strike on record stretched for 154 days in 1988.

