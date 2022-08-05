Airlines cancel another 1,200 US flights Friday

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following county, Williamson. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated storms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The rain is falling where previous heavy rain has fallen over the past couple of days. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marion, Carterville, Crainville and Lake Of Egypt Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&