Adidas clearing out more Yeezy shoes in second wave

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Adidas clearing out more Yeezy shoes in second wave

  • 0

New York (CNN) — Adidas is releasing a second wave of Yeezy shoes into the market as it moves to clear out the inventory of its defunct collaboration with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The sportswear company had been under pressure from investors to determine what to do with the merchandise after Adidas, in 2022, terminated its partnership with Ye because of his offensive and antisemitic remarks.

Adidas disclosed in May that it would sell the remaining Yeezy stock “and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that was also hurt by Kanye’s statements.”

The company had previously said it expected to lose $1.3 billion in revenue this year because it was unable to sell the designer’s Yeezy clothing and shoes. But strong sales so far of leftover Yeezy inventory is helping it to recoup some of its losses, the company said.

The latest round of Yeezy product clearance following the May release of unsold merchandise will be made available to shoppers through August in the US and worldwide with Adidas committed to donating a “significant amount to selected organizations working to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism.”

The merchandise includes 2022 products from the Yeezy brand that will be sold online only..

–CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this story

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.