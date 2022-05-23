AAA expects millions of travelers for Memorial Day despite high gas prices

(WSIL) -- Gas prices are at record highs but that may not keep people from cancelling their holiday road trip plans.
AAA spokesperson Nick Shabbaria predicts that 1.7 million Illinoisans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend. In total, Chabbaria predicts nearly 2 million Illinois residents will have some sort of travel plans this holiday weekend.
Gas prices are averaging $4.60 across the country, about $1.57 more than last year according to AAA. In Illinois, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel reached $4.98 on Monday, about $1.60 more than this time last year, AAA says.
"Folks have had to postpone or change their travel plans over the last coouple of years so we know that people want to get out and travel again and they're finding ways to do so despite these higher prices," Shabbaria says.
AAA is also offering car safety and fuel saving tips to drivers ahead of the weekend including checking your tires and making sure your vehicle's oil has been changed.
