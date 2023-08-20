 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A waffle you can drink: Eggo releases sippable version of popular breakfast dish

(CNN) — Ever want to drink your waffles? Now’s your chance – but only if you’re 21 and older.

Kellogg’s Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Company partnered to launch a sippable boozy waffle beverage called Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream, according to a news release Tuesday.

Inspired by the classic flavors of brunch, the brands describe the unique concoction as a “rich and creamy liqueur” that includes the taste of toasted Eggo waffles, butter, maple syrup – and let’s not forget the hint of smoky bacon.

The Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Company produces and bottles the cream. It contains 20% alcohol by volume, according to the release.

This Eggo beverage isn’t for the kiddos, but parents are welcome to indulge.

“Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves,” said Joe Beauprez, Kellogg’s senior director of marketing for frozen foods, in the release.

“Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones,” Beauprez said.

The alcoholic brunchtime drink isn’t the first collaboration between Eggo and Sugarlands. The brands collaborated last year to create Eggo Nog, according to Sugarlands’ master distiller, Greg Eidam.

The latest release comes ahead of National Waffle Day on August 24.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.