6th Annual Dancing With Show Me Stars event helps individuals and families in need of support

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The 6th Annual Dancing with Show Me Stars event is coming to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on July 29th.
This glamourous red carpet-Hollywood type event will promise a memorable evening with fun for all.
The event is brought to you by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri which describes the event as a "night of celebration, goodwill, and immense fun."
Your taste buds will also be amazed with the "wide array of sumptuous food and refreshing drinks courtesy of A La Carte," CP SEMO described on their website. "Lose yourself in the pulsating rhythms from Platinum Rock Legends, and partake in thrilling raffles and silent auctions with fantastic prizes waiting to be won."
The night will culminate with local stars recreating iconic dances inspired by blockbuster films.
Proceeds from the night will go towards programs with the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri which then will help local individuals and families in need of support.
"By giving to Dancing With Show Me Stars, you’ll be able to help us continue to deliver a wide range of services that improve the lives of individuals, children, and families, and to build strong neighborhoods & communities," CP SEMO stated on the Dancing With Show Me Stars website. "We believe relief comes through quick and measurable action. We open doors to anyone in need. We bring hope into the lives of those who are living on little in our communities. Our services offer the helping hand people need to get back on their feet and the tools and resources needed to be economically stable. From mentoring young parents to putting roofs over the heads of homeless families, your investment is what helps us transform lives. We hope that we can count on your support."
