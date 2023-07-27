 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

6th Annual Dancing With Show Me Stars event helps individuals and families in need of support

  • Updated
  • 0
dancing with show me stars
By Maya Skinner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The 6th Annual Dancing with Show Me Stars event is coming to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on July 29th.

This glamourous red carpet-Hollywood type event will promise a memorable evening with fun for all.

The event is brought to you by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri which describes the event as a "night of celebration, goodwill, and immense fun."

Your taste buds will also be amazed with the "wide array of sumptuous food and refreshing drinks courtesy of A La Carte," CP SEMO described on their website. "Lose yourself in the pulsating rhythms from Platinum Rock Legends, and partake in thrilling raffles and silent auctions with fantastic prizes waiting to be won."

The night will culminate with local stars recreating iconic dances inspired by blockbuster films.

Proceeds from the night will go towards programs with the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri which then will help local individuals and families in need of support.

"By giving to Dancing With Show Me Stars, you’ll be able to help us continue to deliver a wide range of services that improve the lives of individuals, children, and families, and to build strong neighborhoods & communities," CP SEMO stated on the Dancing With Show Me Stars website. "We believe relief comes through quick and measurable action. We open doors to anyone in need. We bring hope into the lives of those who are living on little in our communities. Our services offer the helping hand people need to get back on their feet and the tools and resources needed to be economically stable. From mentoring young parents to putting roofs over the heads of homeless families, your investment is what helps us transform lives. We hope that we can count on your support."

For tickets and more information, you can find that here.

