4th of July celebrations across the region

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The 4th of July is coming up with plenty of communities celebrating across the region.
One way to celebrate is with fireworks, food and music. Here is a growing list of firework displays in the three-state area...
June 30th
- Arrowhead Lake Campground
- 5 p.m.
- Food, fun, vendors, live music
July 1st
- Buckner Park
- 7 p.m.
- Food, drinks
- Bring your chairs!
- Southwest Park
- 5 p.m.
- Fun, food, live music
- Golconda Marina
- Donations needed
- Prizer Point KOA
- 9 p.m.
Mulkeytown, IL
- Izaak Walton Club 9893 Walton Lane
- Dusk
- Riverside Band Parkshell
- 4 p.m. - Start time
- 5 p.m. - Carr & Tejada
- 6:30 p.m. - Sons of American Revolution Declaration of Independence reading
- 7 p.m. - Lone Howl
- 9 p.m. - Fireworks
- Downtown Oak Ridge
- 11:30 a.m. - Start time
- Music by Kings Garden, The Travis Lee Band
- Food and fun
- Redman Creek Recreation Area
- 9:20 p.m.
July 2nd
- Cape County Cowboy Church
- 8:30 p.m.
July 3rd
- Celebration at Walker's Bluff
- 5 p.m. - Gates open, $15 per car
- Dusk - Fireworks
- Live music, food, fun
- Thrillbillies (Marion Stadium)
- 6:45 p.m. - Game starts
- Veterans FREE admission to game with proper, military identification
- fireworks after the game
- Rotary Club of Perryville
- 7 p.m.
- Music will be provided by JR Digital Sound
- Ian Ferguson will perform the National Anthem
July 4th
- Anna City Park
- 5 p.m.
- Live music from Eli Tellor Band
- Arena Park
- 9:15 p.m.
- SIU Banterra Center Parking Lot
- 9:15 p.m.
- Food and drinks
- White County Fairgrounds
- 9 p.m.
- Du Quoin Fairgrounds Lake Performance Area
- 7 p.m.
- Saline County Fairgrounds
- Dusk
- Mt. Vernon Airport
- 5 p.m.
- Kids Zone with laser tag, food
- Murray Bank
- 9 p.m.
- Paducah Riverfront
- 6 p.m.
- Live music, fun
- Recreational Complex
- Dusk
- Tamms Park
- 10 p.m.
- Food and fun
- Pheasant Hollow Winery
- 3 p.m.
- Music, fun and food