4th of July celebrations across the region

  • Updated
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The 4th of July is coming up with plenty of communities celebrating across the region.

One way to celebrate is with fireworks, food and music. Here is a growing list of firework displays in the three-state area...

June 30th

Johnston City, IL

  • Arrowhead Lake Campground
  • 5 p.m.
  • Food, fun, vendors, live music

July 1st

Buckner, IL

  • Buckner Park
  • 7 p.m.
  • Food, drinks
  • Bring your chairs!

Fairfield, IL

  • Southwest Park
  • 5 p.m.
  • Fun, food, live music

Golconda, IL

  • Golconda Marina
  • Donations needed

Kentucky Lakes 

  • Prizer Point KOA
  • 9 p.m.

Mulkeytown, IL

  • Izaak Walton Club 9893 Walton Lane
  • Dusk

Murphysboro, IL

  • Riverside Band Parkshell
  • 4 p.m. - Start time
  • 5 p.m. - Carr & Tejada
  • 6:30 p.m. - Sons of American Revolution Declaration of Independence reading
  • 7 p.m. - Lone Howl
  • 9 p.m. - Fireworks

Oak Ridge, MO

  • Downtown Oak Ridge
  • 11:30 a.m. - Start time
  • Music by Kings Garden, The Travis Lee Band
  • Food and fun

Wappapello Lake, MO 

  • Redman Creek Recreation Area
  • 9:20 p.m.

July 2nd

Oak Ridge, MO

  • Cape County Cowboy Church
  • 8:30 p.m.
July 3rd

Carterville, IL

  • Celebration at Walker's Bluff
  • 5 p.m. - Gates open, $15 per car
  • Dusk - Fireworks
  • Live music, food, fun

Marion, IL

  • Thrillbillies (Marion Stadium)
  • 6:45 p.m. - Game starts
  • Veterans FREE admission to game with proper, military identification
  • fireworks after the game

Perryville, MO

  • Rotary Club of Perryville
  • 7 p.m.
  • Music will be provided by JR Digital Sound
  • Ian Ferguson will perform the National Anthem

July 4th

Anna, IL

  • Anna City Park
  • 5 p.m.
  • Live music from Eli Tellor Band

Cape Girardeau, MO

  • Arena Park
  • 9:15 p.m.

Carbondale, IL

  • SIU Banterra Center Parking Lot
  • 9:15 p.m.
  • Food and drinks

Carmi, IL

  • White County Fairgrounds
  • 9 p.m.

Du Quoin, IL

  • Du Quoin Fairgrounds Lake Performance Area
  • 7 p.m.

Harrisburg, IL

  • Saline County Fairgrounds
  • Dusk

Mount Vernon, IL

  • Mt. Vernon Airport
  • 5 p.m.
  • Kids Zone with laser tag, food

Murray, KY

  • Murray Bank
  • 9 p.m.

Paducah, KY

  • Paducah Riverfront
  • 6 p.m.
  • Live music, fun

Sikeston, MO

  • Recreational Complex
  • Dusk

Tamms, IL

  • Tamms Park
  • 10 p.m.
  • Food and fun

Whittington, IL

  • Pheasant Hollow Winery
  • 3 p.m.
  • Music, fun and food

