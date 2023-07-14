$10 million announced for Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program will get $10 million to help towards increasing diversity and helping those get access to apprenticeship programs.
Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), announced a $10 million for the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. This will be for the third round of the program.
This program was launched in 2021 to help increase diversity and access to apprenticeship programs. It provides training opportunities, expands the talent pipeline and boosts diversity in the construction industry and building trades, a report stated. It also said grantees will be selected through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.
“Since we first launched the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program two years ago, hundreds of underrepresented Illinoisans have learned new skills and advanced their careers—further strengthening our world-class workforce that is as diverse as our great state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we continue to Rebuild Illinois—from roads and bridges to airports and transit systems—my administration is committed to ensuring that every resident, no matter their background, has the opportunity to take part in our bustling trades and construction industries. This $10 million in additional funding for the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program achieves exactly that—all while centering equity at every turn.”
The comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs can also help participants gain admission into the apprenticeship programs. This will help provide more of an opportunity to gain jobs in the construction trades.
“The opportunities provided by the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program are paramount to ensuring students are given the tools they need to thrive in the workforce,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “We’ve seen a great amount of success from previous rounds of Illinois Works and look forward to assisting pre-apprentices in every corner of Illinois while encouraging participation from historically underrepresented communities through this latest round of funding.”
This third round funding focuses on awarding grants to areas that don't have pre-apprenticeship programs and helps groups that aren't served in the area, or are underserved by existing programs. This includes Asian Americans, veterans, and women, the report states.
The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program will fund approximately 45 programs throughout the state including new and existing grantees, serving more than 1,800 residents, the report stated.
“Illinois has the best workforce in the world – but we need to make sure that people from all backgrounds and all regions have access to the great careers that are in-demand right now,” said State Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin). “When we invest in an equitable workforce, we close social and economic gaps that have existed for decades.”
DCEO is expanding the network of providers throughout the state of Illinois, through Illinois Works, to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training. The providers with the program will offer structured pathways and manage the transition of graduates from the pre-apprenticeship program in construction and building trades.
“An additional $10 million for new pre-apprenticeship programs is an unprecedented investment in getting Black men and women working on state capital projects,” said State Rep. Will Davis (D-Homewood). “I want to thank Gov. Pritzker and DCEO for not just talking about expanding the building trades, but actually putting their money where their mouth is.”
It's a tuition-free program where participants will get a stipend and other supportive, barrier reduction services to help with entry in the construction industry.
After the complete the program, pre-apprentices will get certificates preparing and qualifying them to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.
“Between historic state capital investments and a thriving private sector, we are building non-stop in Southern Illinois. The only problem is that we need the skilled workforce to do it,” said State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “I am proud to be a champion for the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program so that more people can have access to a great career in the building trades. I strongly encourage organizations in Southern Illinois to apply for this opportunity and bring this training to our region.”
Applications are open to all Economic Development Regions, with a focus on expanding capacity in the following areas:
- Central Region (Region 1) – Sangamon County
- North Central Region (Region 3) – Peoria County, McClean County
- Northeast Region (Region 4) – DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Suburban Cook County, Will County
- Northwest Region (Region 6) – LaSalle County, Rock Island County, Whiteside County
- Southeast Region (Region 7) – Marion County, Lawrence County
- Southern Region (Region 8) – Jackson County
For more information on the program, you can find that here.