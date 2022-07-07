Construction workers braving the heat

Carbondale (WSIL) -- As you enter the city of Carbondale, you're bound to see a few construction cones and signs. There's the typical one telling you there's lane closures on the road, but recently you may have seen 'sidewalk closed'.
As part of Carbondale's 'Streetscape Project' that's currently on Phase 3, the city is working towards their final goal of having ADA compliant pedestrian walkways, trees, planters and now new street lighting.
The project began in April, back when the average high temperature in Carbondale was 70 degrees. Now it's near 90, leaving construction workers out in the heat.
"The heat and utilities really usually put a slow down on jobs like this"
Dan King, Job Supervisor for E.T. Simonds, also says his employees health is important to him, especially the younger workers who don't have experience working in the heat so they do their best to stay ahead of it.
"We try to start a little early. We try to start at 6, get out of here at 2:30 if it's possible. Take breaks whenever they need, just kind of leave it up to them. We kind of try to keep an eye out on them and hopefully everybody stays safe and doesn't get too hot."
King said he's had experience with a younger worker having to go to the hospital due to a heat related illness.
"He felt tingly all over, you just really got to keep an eye out on them and they really got to understand what their body is telling them."
The best way to stay safe, especially on days with an excessive heat warning, is prevention. Stay properly hydrated and be conscious of your time outside, exactly what construction workers do.
"We went through two cases of water, and we started at 6, and it was about 7:30. They had already drank two cases of water."