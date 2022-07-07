 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief again Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Construction workers braving the heat

Road construction
By Kenzie Dillow

Carbondale (WSIL) -- As you enter the city of Carbondale, you're bound to see a few construction cones and signs. There's the typical one telling you there's lane closures on the road, but recently you may have seen 'sidewalk closed'.

As part of Carbondale's 'Streetscape Project' that's currently on Phase 3, the city is working towards their final goal of having ADA compliant pedestrian walkways, trees, planters and now new street lighting.

The project began in April, back when the average high temperature in Carbondale was 70 degrees. Now it's near 90, leaving construction workers out in the heat.

"The heat and utilities really usually put a slow down on jobs like this"

Dan King, Job Supervisor for E.T. Simonds, also says his employees health is important to him, especially the younger workers who don't have experience working in the heat so they do their best to stay ahead of it.

"We try to start a little early. We try to start at 6, get out of here at 2:30 if it's possible. Take breaks whenever they need, just kind of leave it up to them. We kind of try to keep an eye out on them and hopefully everybody stays safe and doesn't get too hot."

King said he's had experience with a younger worker having to go to the hospital due to a heat related illness.

"He felt tingly all over, you just really got to keep an eye out on them and they really got to understand what their body is telling them."

The best way to stay safe, especially on days with an excessive heat warning, is prevention. Stay properly hydrated and be conscious of your time outside, exactly what construction workers do.

"We went through two cases of water, and we started at 6, and it was about 7:30. They had already drank two cases of water."

