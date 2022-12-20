Construction tools stolen from Marion business, suspect arrested

MARION (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody after a burglary in Marion.
On Tuesday, Marion Police responded to the 300 block of Poe Drive for a burglary to a vehicle. Police discovered thousands of dollars of construction tools were stolen from a business.
Investigators determined 33-year-old Kalen Gibbs, of Carterville, was involved in the burglary. Police went to his home and found the suspect vehicle and all of the stolen tools.
Gibbs was taken to the Williamson County Jail.
The tools were returned to the local business.