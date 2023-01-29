Construction for Paducah's City Block project begins Monday

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Construction for the City Block project, an initiative that will build new public amenities in downtown Paducah, will begin tomorrow.
On Monday, January 30, the project's contractor, Ray Black & Sun, will mobilize equipment, install security fencing, and prepare the site to be built on. The building site is at a downtown block that is near Second Street. Broadway, Water Street, and Jefferson. The majority of the block will be closed, but the gazebo and public parking area along the Broadway section of the site will be open.
The project promises to deliver several conveniences and attractions, including a linear public walkway with green space that boasts 150 parking spaces, a mixed-use building on Broadway with retail space and upper-story living, and an 81-room boutique hotel that has restaurant space and a roof-top bar.
Construction of the hotel will begin in early spring.
For more information on the City Block project, visit the project's website here.