Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Construction for Paducah's City Block project begins Monday

City Block Project paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Construction for the City Block project, an initiative that will build new public amenities in downtown Paducah, will begin tomorrow.

On Monday, January 30, the project's contractor, Ray Black & Sun, will mobilize equipment, install security fencing, and prepare the site to be built on. The building site is at a downtown block that is near Second Street. Broadway, Water Street, and Jefferson. The majority of the block will be closed, but the gazebo and public parking area along the Broadway section of the site will be open.

The project promises to deliver several conveniences and attractions, including a linear public walkway with green space that boasts 150 parking spaces, a mixed-use building on Broadway with retail space and upper-story living, and an 81-room boutique hotel that has restaurant space and a roof-top bar.

Construction of the hotel will begin in early spring.

For more information on the City Block project, visit the project's website here.