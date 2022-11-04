Construction begins in Johnson County on new administration building

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- Construction started on a new administration building for government services in Johnson County.
City leaders tell News 3 the project "is finally coming together,"
after more than a decade of planning and preperations.
While an official ground breaking is still weeks away, groundwork began earlier this summer in hopes of getting ahead of winter weather. It comes months before all of the financing was finalized--just this week.
County Commissioner Chairman Gary Brumley says the total cost is estimated at nearly $14 million, made possible through a local 1-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2016.
That tax has already generated more than $3 million, and nearly-guaranteed the USDA loan ahead of its final approval Friday. With assets on hand, Brumley says it allowed them to get a head start on a project that officially started in 2012.
Community members voted on the tax initiative more than once at the ballot box before agreeing in 2016, followed by several debates on the new construction's location. Local leaders worked with The Vienna Times' publisher Lonnie Hinton, and ran a poll asking the community, where the new offices should locate.
"One of the options was the industrial park, explains Hinton. "The second option was the golf course and third option is basically where it is now; people decided they wanted to keep it on the square."
The County purchased land directly behind the Court House Annex complex, removing structures and debris as tax funding allowed.
The current offices and courthouse have faced a number of health and safety issues for years, says Brumley, from a lack of handicap accessibility to removing mold and shoring up damage on the aging buildings.
"It's not very often that we have major construction project like this in johnson county," says Hinton. "It's going to be a win, win for everyone for years and years, and generations to come."
The current Courthouse will remain on the square, with proposals for a possible state office and a heritage museum, but no plans are set.
An official ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22nd at 2 p.m. at the square in Vienna.