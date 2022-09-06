Construction along single road to Benton Grade School causes concern for parents

BENTON (WSIL) - There's one road in Benton that feeds to the Grade School, and on Thursday, Friday and possibly Monday, it will be milled and resurfaced.
Some parents said the construction, along an already congested route, will be a huge inconvenience for drop-off and pick-up.
Parents said, pick-up and drop-off at the Benton Grade School is no picnic to begin with. Now, with upcoming construction, the general consensus from parents is, it's going to be atrocious.
"I think it's going to be an absolute mess" said parent Kenneth Wroblewski. "I don't think there's anything good. I don't know why this couldn't have happened in the summer."
So, why not do the project in the summer? The Benton Public Works Director said, it was a timing issue with another project.
"It was planning. Planning, bidding it out, going through the process, it just takes that long," explained Benton Public Works Director, Craig Miles. "I would have loved to had it done before school started - no way."
So, Miles said, they're dong they're best to work with school traffic, because he agrees, it's a potential traffic nightmare.
"We're going to be on site at 7am that morning," said Miles. "We're going to hold off until about 8 - 8:30am before we really get carried away. Kinda give the school traffic time to get in and get out, and that gives us time to do work in-between then coming in and picking them up."
Miles said, this project is to work in conjunction with another, multi-million dollar project that's been in the works for 6-7 years, and that's the expansion of Wastina Street.
"What we're doing there is, we're widening the street, all new curb and gutter, just make traffic flow so much easier," Miles said as he detailed the Wastina project.
And Miles said, getting the McLeansboro project complete before launching into the nearby Wastina project, was the whole idea behind the timing.
Miles said, it's the Wastina street project that was really the catalyst for the McLeansboro project. He said, when they shut down Interstate 57, Route 37 becomes the detour route, which really takes a tole on traffic down on the Benton Square. So, what the hope is, when the Wastina project is done, it will become the new detour route and completely circumvent the Square completely.
Miles said, it's all tied together and completion of the McLeansboro and Wastina Street projects will created a brand new surface for the route to school.