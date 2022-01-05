Congressman Mike Bost visits southern Illinois to discuss issues facing farmers

Weather Alert

...Periods of Freezing Drizzle Saturday Morning... Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle is forecast to develop early Saturday morning across southern Missouri. This freezing drizzle will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois mainly between 6 AM and 12 PM Saturday. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s, any freezing drizzle that develops will create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers in this region on Saturday morning should use caution and slow down.