Congressman Mike Bost visits southern Illinois to discuss issues facing farmers

THOMPSONVILLE (WSIL)---Congressman Mike Bost visited southern Illinois to discuss issues impacting the farming community.
Bost spoke with farmers from the Franklin County area on topics such as supply chain issues and the rising costs of goods such as fertilizer.
The congressman said he uses these talks to better understand the needs of the community he represents.
"You've got to make sure you're in touch with your district. Then you take those concerns back, and you can have input on every debate that's going on, whether that's worldwide issues, agriculture issues, veterans affairs issues, transportation issues, all of those issues that are out there that we're dealing with, you've got to listen to the people. That is a representative form of government," said Bost.
Bost also said he does these talks every year and is taking time to speak with other farm bureaus and farmers in the area.