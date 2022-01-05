 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Periods of Freezing Drizzle Saturday Morning...

Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle is forecast to develop early
Saturday morning across southern Missouri. This freezing drizzle
will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois mainly
between 6 AM and 12 PM Saturday.

With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s, any freezing drizzle
that develops will create a light glaze of ice...especially on
untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers in this region
on Saturday morning should use caution and slow down.

Congressman Mike Bost visits southern Illinois to discuss issues facing farmers

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Bost

THOMPSONVILLE (WSIL)---Congressman Mike Bost visited southern Illinois  to discuss issues impacting the farming community. 

Bost spoke with farmers from the Franklin County area on topics such as supply chain issues and the rising costs of goods such as fertilizer.

The congressman said he uses these talks to better understand the needs of the community he represents.

"You've got to make sure you're in touch with your district. Then you take those concerns back, and you can have input on every debate that's going on, whether that's worldwide issues, agriculture issues, veterans affairs issues, transportation issues, all of those issues that are out there that we're dealing with, you've got to listen to the people. That is a representative form of government," said Bost.

Bost also said he does these talks every year and is taking time to speak with other farm bureaus and farmers in the area.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you