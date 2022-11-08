Congressman Mike Bost re-elected to 12th District

(WSIL) -- Congressman Mike Bost will once again represent the 12th District in Washington D.C.
The incumbent Bost (R-Murphysboro) defeated newcomer Homer "Chip" Markel.
This will be Congressman Bost's 5th term in office.
In a conversation with News 3 in October, Bost said, "I hope they are happy with the job I have been doing I'm asking for their vote and support."
The 12th district spans from the Metro East, to Sparta and Mt. Vernon, to the very bottom tips of the state, Metropolis and Cairo.
Bost has served in Congress since 2015. He previously served in the Illinois House from 1995 to 2015.
He spent most of Election Day traveling throughout the district including stops in Casey, Effingham, Marion, Murphysboro and Steeleville.
Bost issued a statement after the win saying, "Tracy and I can't thank the people of Southern Illinois enough for their support and their prayers. Our victory tonight sends a powerful message to out-of-touch politicians everywhere that we're unified and unyielding in the fight for our conservative values. Joe Biden's going to be held accountable for destroying the economy, ignoring the border crisis, and taking us from America First to America Last in two years flat. But none of this would be possible without the trust of voters from across our vast 12th District. Serving you is truly the honor of a lifetime."