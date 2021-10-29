Congressman Bost reacts to new Illinois congressional maps

(WSIL) -- A fourth Congressional map from Illinois Democrats is on Governor Pritzker's desk.
With that map decided, Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) announced his re-election campaign.
The new map puts both Representatives Bost and Rep. Mary Miller in the 12th district. The mostly southern Illinois district will grow from 12 to 32 counties.
Congressman Bost says the new map is the result of Democrats gerrymandering in their favor.
"It is strictly Democrat-controlled, that's just the way it is, that's the way the state constitution is written right now in Illinois, that's just the way it is because no office is controlled, not the House, Senate, the government is controlled by Democrats so they can control how the map is drawn," said Congressman Bost.
This newest map does create a latino-influenced district near Chicago.
Bost says the map might be challenged in court, but he doesn't think it will be because of that new district.