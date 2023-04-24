 Skip to main content
Congressman Bost opens new legislative office in Murphysboro

By: Paul Wilcoxen

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - Congressman Mike Bost was in Southern Illinois on Monday to open his new congressional office.

It's located at 1109 Chestnut Street in Murphysboro. That’s just behind the Jackson County Courthouse. This office replaces Bost's Carbondale office.

Bost says his office is available to answer questions about topics like social security, Veterans Affairs, passports, and discussions over federal legislation.

The Congressman says the restructuring of his district led to the moving of several district offices in southern Illinois.

“Because we went from 11 1/3 counties to 34 counties,” Bost stated. “We have to put them in places where we can get access to the people.

“Murphysboro is a good location for the courthouse. It's a representative form of government but you shouldn't have to search for your representative.”

Bost says, by the end of the year, all 34 counties he represents will have a day with legislative staff in place.

