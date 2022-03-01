Concert lineup for Illinois State Fair announced

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The first six acts for the grandstand lineup at the Illinois State Fair has been announced.
From Grammy Award winning artists in country, pop and reggae to rock royalty, this year’s lineup showcases a variety of genres.
Fairgoers can start planning their summer concert adventures when tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th.
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
“We are very excited to bring this many talented artists to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Rebecca Clark. “Our number one goal is to have something for everyone’s musical taste, and I feel like we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal with several nights still to announce.”
Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting Friday, March 11 at Ticketmaster.com.
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.