Concert lineup for Illinois State Fair announced

Illinois-State-Fair.jpg
By adwpadmin

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The first six acts for the grandstand lineup at the Illinois State Fair has been announced. 

From Grammy Award winning artists in country, pop and reggae to rock royalty, this year’s lineup showcases a variety of genres. 

Fairgoers can start planning their summer concert adventures when tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th.

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91    

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

“We are very excited to bring this many talented artists to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Rebecca Clark. “Our number one goal is to have something for everyone’s musical taste, and I feel like we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal with several nights still to announce.”

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting Friday, March 11 at Ticketmaster.com.

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.