Concert honors late music educator

(WSIL) -- A community college concert in Williamson County honors a beloved music educator.
More than 200-people were at John A. Logan in Carterville Sunday afternoon for the Band and Orchestra's Fall Concert.
Local musicians many who are current-or-past students performed more than a-dozen selections.
"March for Mike" written by a former student of late Music Educator Michael Hanes topped the second-half of the show.
"Mike is just, was such a special character, wonderful educator, mentor to many in not just southern Illinois but through his role at SIU as Marching Saluki director and the University Wind Ensemble percussion instructor, I hope they love it, I hope they picture Mike directing it as I did when I first heard the piece." said Dannyel Norrington, Director of Bands.
The performance of "March for Mike" was written shortly after his passing over the Summer by an SIU Alum.
This was the first public performance by a marching-band.